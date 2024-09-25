Shriram Properties launches new residential project, aims Rs 600 cr revenue

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Real estate developer Shriram Properties Ltd has launched a new project "Codename-Pudhiya Chennai" , a residential apartment project in the city, a senior company official has said.

Located in Thirumazhisai here, the project with a total saleable area of 1.1 million sq ft offers a revenue potential of about Rs 550-600 crore.

"Shriram Properties has an in-depth understanding of Chennai's dynamic landscape, having successfully delivered numerous world-class projects across the city. This micro market is a perfect combination of connectivity and lifestyle, making it an attractive choice for customers." Shriram Properties Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Vivek Venkateswar said in a company statement on Wednesday.

The project is located near the Thirumazhisai Metro Station, new mofussil bus terminus, Chennai-Bengaluru highway and also near the upcoming international airport in Parandur, the company said.

"With its strategic proximity to major transport hubs and expanding infrastructure, we are confident that this project will deliver long-term value and strong appreciation, ensuring our customers a highly rewarding investment," Venkateswar said. PTI VIJ SA