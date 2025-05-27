Shriram Properties Q4 net profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 48 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Shriram Properties on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 20.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 427.51 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 358.37 crore in the same period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 77.30 crore from Rs 75.42 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income fell to Rs 973.38 crore last fiscal against Rs 987.35 crore in 2023-24.

Shriram Properties is one of the leading developers in the country. It has a significant presence in South India.