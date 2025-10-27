Shriram Properties to develop Rs 600 cr worth housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd has partnered with a landowner to develop a Rs 600 crore housing project in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a 7-acre land in North Bengaluru.

"The company is set to develop a premium row houses project with an estimated GDV (Gross Development Value) potential of about Rs 600 crore," it added.

Shriram Properties will launch this project in the next financial year.

Akshay Murali, Vice President - Business Development at Shriram Properties, said, "Yelahanka's strong infrastructure growth and proximity to the upcoming biodiversity park make it an exceptional location for premium row houses. We are confident this development will redefine the residential landscape in North Bengaluru." Shriram Properties Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a significant presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.

It delivered 48 projects with a saleable area of 28.3 million sq ft.

The company has a strong development pipeline comprising 39 projects with an aggregate development potential of 36 million sq ft, including 19 million sq ft of ongoing projects. PTI MJH MJH SHW