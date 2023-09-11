SHRM India to organise conference for HR professionals next month

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India will organise a conference for HR professionals in the national capital next month.

The conference will offer a platform for business leaders, HR professionals, and opinion makers to discuss and act on emerging trends and innovations in the workplace ecosystem.

The two-day event, SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2023 (SHRMIAC23) will be held from October 12-13, according to a release.

"The HR community has been playing a pivotal role in shaping workplace policies, fostering diversity, advocating for equity, nurturing healthier workplace cultures, and shedding light on employee mental health challenges to cope with workplace needs and challenges," said Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC and MENA. PTI HG HG BAL BAL