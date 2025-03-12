Shruti Shibulal buys Infosys shares for Rs 469 crore

New Delhi: Shruti Shibulal, one of the promoters of Infosys, on Wednesday acquired additional shares of the IT firm for Rs 469 crore through an open market transaction.

Shruti is daughter of Infosys co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal.

According to block deal data on NSE, Shruti bought 29.84 lakh shares of Bengaluru-based Infosys.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 1,574 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 469.69 crore.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Manchanda, one of the family members of SD Shibulal, sold the same number of shares at the same price.

Infosys' shares fell 4.31 per cent to close at Rs 1,590.05 apiece on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Shruti bought the IT major's shares worth Rs 494 crore.