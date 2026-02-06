Shukra Pharma gets LoI from YEIDA for land parcel to set up Rs 600-cr facility

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Shukra Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received a letter of intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for 10 acres of land in the Medical Device Park, Greater Noida, to set up a Rs 600-crore facility.

The facility will produce advanced surgical robotics and Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) technology, an innovative treatment for complex cancer cases, the company said in a statement.

The Rs 600-crore project is expected to generate over 900 direct and approximately 2,000 indirect employment opportunities, positioning India at the forefront of health innovation.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Borns Medical Robotics Inc. to bring surgical robotics technology to India, it said.

Dakshesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said the partnership will establish manufacturing and distribution capabilities in India, creating a robust ecosystem for robotic surgery.

"Our joint venture with Borns is a contribution towards making India Atmanirbhar Bharat, and our efforts will be to make it affordable and accessible to patients who deserve this technology the most," Minakshi Late, CEO and Global Head of the company, said.

Alexander T Teichmann, Chief Medical Officer, BornsMedical Robotics Inc, said, "This joint venture fuses Borns' cutting-edge AI-driven robotics with Shukra's vision and market reach. Together, we're empowering surgeons, standardising outcomes, and building scalable healthcare infrastructure across India and Asia: ushering in a new era of affordable, accessible, and high-precision surgery". PTI MSS BAL BAL