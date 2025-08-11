Shunya Agritech inks MoU with ICAR-IIMR, Ludhiana to do research on maize green fodder

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Shunya Agritech, a platform for animal nutrition, has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana, for research on maize green fodder to boost milk production.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR-IIMR), Ludhiana, to conduct "joint research on hydroponic-based maize green fodder." The MoU aims to improve the nutrition level of livestock and enhance productivity in the dairy sector through climate-resilient, nutrient-rich fodder solutions.

As part of the MoU, a hydroponics unit will be established at the ICAR-IIMR Delhi campus for carrying out experiment with various maize hybrid varieties.

Shunya Agritech said it grows fresh, high-nutrition feed using hydroponics in its production centres and then delivers it directly to farmers. At present, it is serving more than 3,000 farmers daily across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. PTI MJH MJH DR DR