Shuttering of under-construction bridge on NH in Kerala collapses

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Shuttering of an under-construction bridge at Ayathil junction on a National Highway project meant for six-laning of Kollam Bypass to Kadambattukonam section in Kerala collapsed on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported so far from the incident, state-owned NHAI said in a statement.

The incident happened during concerting of the solid slab bridge.

Taking strict action, NHAI said, it has removed bridge engineer and DGM Structure of the concessionaire as well as team leader of the consulting firm from the project for their failure to assign personnel to inspect 'Request for Inspection' (RFI) of the project.

T P Somasundaram, (Retd.), NIT Calicut, and Railway's bridge engineer Padmajan have been engaged for checking the shuttering design/material and will visit the site on Friday. PTI BKS HVA