Shuzlan Energy inks pact with Transvolt Mobility to provide EV charging solutions

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) EV charging infra firm Shuzlan Energy on Thursday said it has collaborated with Transvolt Mobility to provide EV charging solutions for 1,000 e-buses.

EV chargers will be strategically placed throughout India, with the first hub's operations at the Mira Bhayandar Depot, the company said.

The company has partnered with Transvolt Mobility to provide EV charging solutions for 1,000 e-buses for sustainable transportation in the country, said Rohit Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director at Shuzlan Energy.

As part of this partnership, multiple depots will be set up at 350 charging stations, all operating on a fixed income model within a year, as per the company.

These charging solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation options, making EV adoption more accessible and convenient, it added.