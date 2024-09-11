Shyam Metalics and Energy eyes revenue of Rs 40,000 cr by FY29

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, an integrated metal manufacturing company, on Wednesday said it is eyeing a revenue of Rs 40,000 crore by FY29.

The company said it anticipates substantial growth due to its pragmatic strategy of expanding up the value chain, broadening its product line, and introducing backward integration to improve efficiencies.

"Shyam Metalics foresees 3X revenue growth to Rs 40,000 crore by FY29," the company said in a statement.

"Also, Shyam Metalics' entry into the aluminum and stainless-steel segments marks a significant milestone, underscoring its execution capabilities and commitment to moving up the value chain," it said in a statement.

As Shyam Metalics looks ahead, it continues committed to providing value to its stakeholders through continuing innovation, strategic expansions, and a focus on sustainable growth, it said. PTI SID TRB