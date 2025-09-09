Shyam Metalics forays into crash barrier manufacturing

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Integrated metal player Shyam Metalics on Tuesday said it is entering into the manufacturing of crash barriers -- a roadside safety structure made up of materials like steel or concrete.

With this foray, the company said it looks to capture a market share of 8-10 per cent in FY2025–26.

"Shyam Metalics announces its strategic foray into the crash barrier segment. The company has commenced production at its state-of-the-art Giridih facility, which houses an annual capacity of 24,000 metric tonnes," it said.

With an investment of Rs 50 crore and production capacity of 60 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum), a new crash barrier manufacturing facility is also planned for Sambalpur to serve the southern and western markets, the company said.

Shyam Metalics is an integrated metal-producing company with a focus on long steel products, ferro alloys, aluminium and stainless steel. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL