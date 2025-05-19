Shyam Metalics forays into wagon manufacturing, to set up plant in West Bengal

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Shyam Metalics and Energy on Monday announced its strategic entry into wagon manufacturing, stating that it will establish a production facility in West Bengal with an annual production capacity of 4,800 wagons.

Shyam Metalics will establish the plant through its step-down Ramsarup Industries in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

The facility, which is part of the company's five-year capex roadmap and was developed in two well-structured phases to enable scalable growth and operational efficiency, is expected to commence production by March next year, Shyam Metalics and Energy said.

Phase I will establish a production capacity of 2,400 wagons per annum (approximately eight wagons per day), while phase II will double the output to 4,800 wagons annually, it said, adding that designed to support future capacity and capability upgrades, the plant will be equipped to produce a wide array of rolling stock including flat, open, box, hopper covered, tank and specialised wagons.

The company's strategic foray into wagon manufacturing is in line with its vision of advancing India's industrial self-reliance through high-impact, future-ready infrastructure, said Sheetij Agarwal, Director of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.

"This facility reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and nation-building. From harnessing rooftop solar energy to deploying Made-in-India technology, each element has been thoughtfully designed to maximise operational efficiency, minimise environmental impact, and enhance employee welfare. The Uni-Flow layout brings international manufacturing standards to our operations, allowing us to scale efficiently while delivering high-quality output," he added.

The wagon manufacturing plant will feature rooftop solar installations for clean energy, along with an on-site residential colony and recreational amenities, besides utilising domestically manufactured equipment to strengthen indigenous capabilities and drive industrial self-reliance.

The unit's location provides seamless connectivity via two National Highways and close access to a major port, making it a logistical powerhouse. Supported by Shyam Metalics' integrated infrastructure, including an operational railway siding, captive power facilities, and internal access to structural and stainless steel from its flagship steel plant, it said. PTI IAS BAL