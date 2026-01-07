Shyam Steel Harmanpreet Kaur

Kolkata: TMT bars producer Shyam Steel on Wednesday announced the appointment of Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador.

As part of the partnership, Kaur will also be associated with the company's digital home-building platform, which offers support for homeowners from planning and material selection to execution and final possession.

"This partnership represents a shared belief in discipline, determination and reliability and values that define both the company and Harmanpreet Kaur," Shyam Steel Director Lalit Beriwala said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kaur said the brand's vision of building a stronger India through informed and responsible choices resonated with her journey as a sportsperson and a leader.

With women increasingly leading decisions around home building, safety and long-term investments, the company said Kaur's leadership and resilience reflect its core values of strength with responsibility.

Megha Beriwala Gupta, the director of the company, said women are now key decision-makers in building homes and securing their families' future, and the "association reflects the brand's commitment to a more inclusive approach".