SIA-India welcomes SpaceX's partnerships with Airtel, Jio

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) on Wednesday welcomed the strategic partnerships of Elon Musk-led SpaceX with Airtel and Reliance Jio.

"These collaborations will accelerate broadband expansion and play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity across industries such as ports, rural enterprises, mining, oilfields, villages, and India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZs), where satellite technology can deliver substantial value," Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-india, said.

He said by complementing existing terrestrial networks, these partnerships will drive socio-economic growth, foster digital inclusion, and unlock new business opportunities across sectors like education, healthcare, e-governance, and agriculture.

SIA-India chief's comments follow two separate deals with Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms and Sunil MIttal's Bharti Airtel struck by SpaceX, the aerospace company led by Musk, to bring Starlink's broadband internet services to India.

According to IN-SPACe's Decadal Vision, India's space economy is projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033, with satellite broadband serving as a key enabler. PTI SKU KVK KVK