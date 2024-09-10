SIAM elects Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra as its new president

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Auto industry body Siam on Tuesday said it has elected Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra as its new President for the 2024-25 term.

Chandra, who previously served as the vice-president of Siam, succeeds Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said in a statement.

The new office bearers were elected during the executive committee meeting held today (Tuesday), it added.

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal was elected as the vice-president of Siam for 2024-25.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles CEO & MD Satyakam Arya was also elected as the treasurer. PTI MSS SGC TRB