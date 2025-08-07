Siba Prasad Mohanty appointed first MD of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company

Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Public sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) on Thursday said its managing director, Siba Prasad Mohanty, has been appointed as the first-ever MD of the newly incorporated state-run entity, Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL).

"HURL managing director Siba Prasad Mohanty has been appointed as the first MD of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL)," it said in a statement.

AVFCCL is a joint venture between the government of Assam, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), HURL and Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL).

"This appointment is a well-deserved recognition of Dr Mohanty's exemplary leadership and his significant contributions to India's fertiliser sector," the statement said.

Last month, the AVFCCL, a new brownfield ammonia-urea company, was incorporated in Namrup of Dibrugarh district.

A new plant within the existing premises of BVFCL was approved by the Union Cabinet in March.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech earlier this year, had announced a new urea plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons at Namrup.

The company, the only urea-making facility in eastern India, started production in January 1969 as part of Hindustan Fertiliser Corp Ltd (HFCL).

BVFCL was formed in April 2002 after hiving off the Namrup Unit of HFCL.

It is under the administrative control of the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers with 100 per cent shareholding by the government of India.