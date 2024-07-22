Sidbi project gets USD 215.6 mn funding from Green Climate Fund

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Small Industries Development Bank of India on Monday said the Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a USD 215.6 million loan facility for one of its projects.

The funding is for implementing Financing Mitigation and Adaptation Projects (FMAP) in Indian small businesses, as per an official statement.

It will support Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to adopt low-emission and climate-resilient technologies, thereby contributing to the net-zero targets of the country.

Small businesses in India will be provided with concessional loans to adopt various mitigation and adaptation technologies under the facility, it said.

The funding consists of a USD 200 million facility for concessional loans, while the remaining USD 15.6 million is grant support from GCF, which will be utilised to build the capacity of various stakeholders, including MSMEs and PFIs, to understand the various low-emission and climate-resilient technologies.

The FMAP programme is expected to result in GHG emission reductions to the tune of 35.3 million tonnes and the adaptation activities would not only lead to substantial water savings but also build resilience of vulnerable communities benefitting more than 10.8 million beneficiaries, the statement said.

Sidbi said it has already approved its maiden project under the facility by allocating USD 24.5 million to Avaana Sustainability Fund to kindle the startup ecosystem. PTI AA BAL BAL