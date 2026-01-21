'Siddha aims 60pc growth in development by 2030'

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) City-based realtor Siddha Group on Wednesday unveiled its Vision 2030 growth roadmap, targeting nearly 60 per cent expansion in its residential development footprint to 1.02 crore sq ft through eight new projects across Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur by the end of this decade.

The real estate developer said the planned expansion builds on its current construction portfolio of 64.41 lakh sq ft and is aimed at strengthening its presence in its core markets, while scaling up execution and delivery capabilities.

As part of the roadmap, the realtor plans to launch eight new projects in these cities.

The company said it closed the year with sales of over 500 units and recorded a 120 per cent growth in enquiry-to-sale conversion efficiency compared to 2024, indicating sustained demand momentum and improving buyer sentiment.

Managing Director Sanjay Jain said the development outlook remains robust and confident in a growth of 60 per cent in development.

He also announced plans to roll out a drone-based delivery system at its Siddha Sky project in Wadala, Mumbai, in association with Skye Air. PTI BSM NN