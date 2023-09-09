Siddhanta Medicity partners with UK firm to raise USD 108 mn for cell therapies

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Bhopal-based healthcare institution Siddhanta Medicity looks to raise around USD 108 million (around Rs 826 crore) in partnership with a UK-based firm for advancing clinical research and development in the field of cell therapies, a release said on Saturday. The investment of USD 108 million will play a pivotal role in establishing stem cell research centres, treatment facilities, and advanced laboratories, Dr. Subodh Varsheny, the managing director of the Bhopal-based health institution said.

The institution has tied up with UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group to raise funds to advance clinical research and development in the field of NK Cell and Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies, the statement said.

The SRAM & MRAM Group has also tied up with biopharmaceutical company Cellaax, which is engaged in the research and development of advanced cellular therapy. PTI MR