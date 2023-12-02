Siemens Aktiengesellschaft proposes to acquire 18 pc stake in Siemens Ltd for Rs 18,928 cr

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is planning to acquire an 18 per cent stake in Siemens Ltd from Siemens Energy Holding BV for Rs 18,928.33 crore.

"Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Germany (Acquirer) proposed to acquire 64,101,646 equity shares of target company (Siemens Ltd, corresponding to 18 per cent of the equity share capital of target company) from Siemens Energy Holding BV (seller)," a regulatory filing said.

Both acquirer and seller are promoters of Siemens Ltd.

The filing showed that the aggregate consideration (for equity acquisition) is approximately Rs 189,28,33,02,196.77, which amounts to about Rs 2,952.86 per equity share.

The transaction is being undertaken as part of an inter-se transfer of equity shareholding among the promoters of the target company. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL