Siemens announces 100 digital use cases on Siemens Xcelerator platform

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Siemens Ltd on Tuesday said it has clinched a significant milestone for Siemens Xcelerator platform with the inclusion of 100 India-relevant digital use and reference cases spanning various industries.

The company also announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Koncept Engineers, Safex Technologies and Sonicbolt Technologies are Siemens Xcelerator Ecosystem Partners.

According to the company, Siemens Xcelerator is an open and evolving digital business platform comprising a curated portfolio of digital and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled offerings (software, hardware and digital services) from Siemens, and certified third parties.

Many of the use cases were showcased at the fourth edition of Siemens India Innovation Day 2023 in Mumbai on Tuesday, where the global engineering and technology powerhouse also demonstrated a range of innovations and customer references on digital transformation through an Ideas Marketplace, Co-Labs and Siemens Xcelerator Hub.

Meanwhile, the release said as a Siemens Xcelerator partner, TCS will engage with customers through a consultative process to provide solutions for a connected digital enterprise.

"These solutions will be based on the expertise of TCS in areas such as simulation, industrial automation, IoT, industrial edge, 5G, cybersecurity, product and application lifecycle management, manufacturing execution systems, enterprise resource planning, enterprise asset management and low-code application development," the release said.

Koncept Engineers, Safex Technologies and Sonicbolt Technologies will provide integrated building management solutions and integration services of HVAC, fire safety and security systems.

In his keynote address at the Siemens Innovation Day 2023, the company's CTO Peter Koerte outlined the power of the industrial metaverse, which is an always-on world, where real machines and factories, buildings and cities, grids and transportation systems are mirrored in the virtual world.