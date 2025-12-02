New Delhi: Siemens on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sabine Schneider as its Head - People and Organisation with effect from January 1.

Schneider will replace Shilpa Kabra Maheshwari, who has decided to leave the company to pursue opportunities outside of Siemens.

Schneider brings close to 30 years of rich and diverse experience in people and organisation, of which 25 years-plus have been with Siemens.

She has held various leadership roles across learning, people development, talent management and business partnering in both Europe and Asia (Singapore).