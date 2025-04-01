Siemens Energy India announces new board of directors

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Siemens Energy India, an independent entity demerged from Siemens Ltd, on Tuesday said its board of directors will be chaired by Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens.

The Board of Siemens Energy India at its meeting held on March 25 appointed Mathur as the chairman of the newly constituted board of directors of the demerged entity, according to a statement.

Guilherme Mendonca, who was the head of Siemens Ltd's energy business, took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Energy India, while Harish Shekar, who was the finance head of Siemens Ltd's energy business, appointed as the executive director and chief financial officer of the new company.

The board also appointed Ketan Dalal, founder of Katalyst Advisors, a boutique structuring and tax firm; Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a retired IPS Officer; and Swati Salgaocar, Director, Vimson Group, as independent directors of the company.

Karl-Heinz Seibert, Corporate Vice President and head of mergers, acquisitions and post-closing management of Siemens AG; Juergen Wagner, corporate financial controller and chief accountant of Siemens AG; and Tim Holt, member of the executive board and labour director of Siemens Energy AG, have also been appointed as non-executive non-independent directors.

Ketan Thaker, who has been the non-executive non-independent director of the company since February 2024, ceased to become a director with effect from April 1.

The demerger of Siemens Energy India from Siemens Ltd has become effective from March 25, 2025. The subsequent listing of Siemens Energy India Limited is expected to be completed in this year.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of our distinguished Board of Directors, who will steer Siemens Energy India Limited on this exciting new chapter," Mathur said. PTI KKS HVA