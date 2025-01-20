Siemens gets Rs 210-cr rail line electrification order from IRCON

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Siemens Ltd on Monday said it has secured a Rs 210-crore order from IRCON International Ltd for electrification of the Sivok-Rangpo rail line.

The Sivok (West Bengal)-Rangpo (Sikkim) railway electrification project is a part of the first electrified rail line in the region connecting Sikkim to the national rail grid, Siemens Ltd said in a statement.

"By implementing advanced technologies like Rigid Overhead Catenary system and predictive maintenance solutions across 40 kilometres of tunnels in the Himalayan foothills, Siemens is enabling more sustainable, efficient rail operations while demonstrating expertise in overcoming complex geographical challenges," Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business at Siemens Ltd, said.

The new project not only strengthens critical infrastructure in a strategically important region but also sets a new benchmark for railway electrification in challenging terrains, Vakharia added.

Siemens had earlier electrified the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link and connected the Kashmir valley to the national grid. PTI ABI ABI SHW