Siemens in consortium bags Rs 4,100 cr contract from National High Speed Rail Corporation

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Siemens in a consortium has bagged a contract worth Rs 4,100 crore from National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the implementing agency for India's first high-speed rail project.

Siemens' share of Rs 1,230 crore is for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signalling and telecommunications technologies, the company said in a statement.

"The consortium led by Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited, and Siemens Mobility GmbH has been awarded a landmark contract by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited," the statement said.

The order is valued at approximately Rs 4,100 crore.

Under the contract, Siemens will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signalling and train control technologies. ETCS Level 2 is a globally proven signalling standard and is operational in over 50 countries.

The project is expected to be executed in four-and-a-half years, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability.

MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said, "The project reflects our commitment to 'Make in India' and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility." Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility.