Siemens-led consortium gets Rs 766 cr order from Bangalore Metro

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Siemens on Wednesday said as part of a consortium along with state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, it has secured an order worth Rs 766 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

The order is for electrification of the Bengaluru Metro Phase 2, which will contribute to sustainable public transport in the city, the company said in a statement.

The "total order value is approximately Rs 766 crore. Siemens Limited's share as part of the consortium is approximately Rs 558 crore," it said.

Siemens will design, engineer, install and commission rail electrification technologies as well as a digital solution comprising Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.

The project covers 30 stations spanning over 58 kilometres, connecting the Bengaluru airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots.

"The implementation of Phase 2 will significantly contribute to sustainable urban development in Bengaluru, catering to the requirements of commuters and Metro Rail authorities," Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business at Siemens Ltd, said.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

RVNL, under Ministry of Railways, is involved in the development, financing and implementation of rail infrastructure-related projects.