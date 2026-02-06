Siemens net profit down 26 pc to Rs 269 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Siemens Ltd on Friday reported a nearly 26 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 269 crore in December quarter due to forex losses and the onetime impact of implementing the New Labour Codes.

It had a net profit of Rs 363 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024, a company statement stated.

The Profit from Operations includes a significant temporary commodity gain at the Smart Infrastructure business which was partly offset by higher material cost at the Digital Industries business due to substantial Euro appreciation and Forex loss at the Mobility business.

Additionally, it explained that the Profit after Tax (PAT) was impacted by a one-off cost of Rs 74 crore on account of implementation of the New Labour Codes announced by the government on November 21, 2025.

The company said that Profitability reflects the combined effects of commodity gains, forex losses and the onetime impact of implementing the New Labour Codes.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,831 crore in the December quarter from Rs 3,360 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Ltd, said in the statement that Siemens Ltd delivered a steady performance this quarter driven by disciplined execution and healthy order book, resulting in an increase in revenue of 14 per cent.

All the businesses performed well during the quarter, contributing to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.26 times, with Digital Industries now reflecting normalised operations, he pointed out.

"Looking ahead, we expect additional support from macroeconomic tailwinds as the recently signed India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the trade deal with the US begin opening new avenues for technology collaboration and exports," he said.

The company used to follow October to September fiscal year.

On August 8, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company had approved the change in financial year of the company from October-September to April-March.

The current financial year is changed to October 1, 2024 – March 31, 2026 (18 months) and, thereafter, the financial year of the company shall be from April 1 to March 31, every year. During the quarter the new orders rose 19 per cent to Rs 4,829 crore.

The order backlog grew seven per cent to Rs 43,004 crore in the quarter.

The board of directors granted in-principle approval for the proposed amalgamation of Siemens Rail Automation Private Limited (SRAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, with the company (the Proposed Transaction) and authorised the company’s management, inter alia, to engage consultants/ advisors and finalise the scheme of amalgamation to place it before the board for its consideration and approval and do all such things as may be required in this regard.

The board noted that the company, in May 2024 had inter alia announced capex of around Rs 186 crore to build a metro car assembly setup in Aurangabad to cater to both domestic and export markets.

Due to continued delays in issuance of metro tenders and to ensure prudent capital allocation, the BoD has decided to indefinitely defer the said capex decision.

The company will address this market through alternative business models. The company is committed to pursuing metro rail opportunities in both domestic and export markets.