Sify data centres in Chennai, Noida get NVIDIA DGX-ready certification for liquid cooling

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) The data centre facilities of Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd in Chennai and Noida have received the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Certification for liquid cooling, reflecting the company’s commitment to building industry-leading, resilient infrastructure, a top official said.

Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd is the data centre subsidiary of ICT service and solutions provider Sify Technologies.

The NVIDIA DGX systems provide a purpose-built platform for enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI), supporting a wide range of AI training and inference workloads.

The DGX platform offers advanced compute density, performance, and scalability in a single, unified system that powers the complete enterprise AI lifecycle.

The NVIDIA certification confirms that Sify’s data centre deployment solutions meet specifications to support up to 200 KW per rack capacity.

The Chennai and Noida facilities are now part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre Programme and certified for liquid cooling. The company’s Rabale facility in Mumbai was the first in the country to receive this certification.

“Sify’s Chennai 02–Siruseri and Noida 02 data centres are now NVIDIA-certified. These, along with our Rabale facility, which was the first to be certified, make us the first provider in India to be part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre Programme. This certification reflects our commitment to building industry-leading, resilient infrastructure,” said Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd CEO Sharad Agarwal.

“As AI-ready workloads become a business imperative, such accreditations ensure our facilities are future-ready and fully equipped to support the evolving digital ecosystem. Sify continues to invest in strengthening this foundation for an AI-driven future,” Agarwal added.

According to the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre Programme, which is built on the NVIDIA DGX platform and delivered through NVIDIA partners, customers can accelerate their AI missions.

Designed from the ground up for enterprises, the NVIDIA DGX platform combines NVIDIA software, infrastructure, and expertise into a modern, unified AI development solution—powering next-generation AI factories with unparalleled performance, scalability, and innovation.

“AI is becoming a fundamental pillar of business operations, demanding data centres that are purpose-built for next-generation workloads," said Tony Paikeday, Senior Director, AI Systems at NVIDIA.

"With Sify’s Chennai and Noida facilities achieving NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Centre certification for liquid cooling, Indian enterprises now have access to world-class AI infrastructure designed to scale securely and drive the next wave of transformative intelligence," he added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB