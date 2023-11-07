Sify, Jackson get land for data centres near Noida airport; Rs 1,757 crore investment in offing

Noida, Nov 7 (PTI) The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday said it has allotted two industrial land parcels to Sify Infinite Spaces and Jackson Limited for development of data centres.

The land has been allotted in YEIDA's Sector 28, along the Yamuna Expressway, and close to the upcoming Noida International Airport. The two companies are expected to invest Rs 1,757 crore in the projects that would generate 775 job opportunities, it said in a statement.

"Jackson Limited has been allotted land plot D-9 measuring 20,000 sq metres in Sector 28 while Sify Infinite Spaces has been allotted land plot D-10 measuring 20,000 sq metres in Sector 28," the YEIDA said.

A total of five land plots were up for grabs under a scheme for industrial land allotment but only three applications were received and after due process, the parcels were allotted to two.

"The land allotment was done by a committee chaired by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh," Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

He said there are eight more plots in Sector 28 where data centres are to be developed and the authority would come up with another scheme for their allotment as opportunities for investors are open.

"Sify is already one of the leading companies in the sector. They already have a project in Noida and are expanding in Yamuna Expressway area now. Jackson, on the other hand, is an established name in solar energy sector, generators and transformers. They are now expanding into data centre field," Bhatia said.

The last date for applying for industrial land allotment in YEIDA's data centre park was October 26. PTI KIS HVA