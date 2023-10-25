Sify scales up sustainable measures across all verticals

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Information and communication technology solutions provider Sify is actively scaling up sustainable measures across all businesses, including data centres, a top official said on Wednesday.

The company had registered consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 at Rs 1.50 crore as against Rs 11.2 crore registered in the same quarter of last year.

The consolidated revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 879.1 crore as against Rs 793.8 crore registered in the same period of last year.

The Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter ending September 30, 2023 was at Rs 151.9 crore.

"We continue to make substantial investment in capacity creation and people to build skill sets for IT services opportunities we foresee, given the digital transformation engagements that India Inc. is actively pursuing," ED and Group CFO M P Vijay Kumar said.

"This has led to the accompanying depreciation and interest cost, reflecting on our net profit. We are also actively scaling up our sustainable measures across all businesses, especially our data centres," he said in a statement.

The cash balance at the end of the quarter was at Rs 757 crore, he added.

Sify Technologies Chairman Raju Vegesna said, "India's data policy is entering the final phase of being adopted into a law. This will give shape and clarity to the data ecosystem and formalize regulation around Data Security, which will help accelerate investment in India's Data Centre landscape." "Enterprises exploring digital transformation and government entities looking to automate social welfare systems will be an important target audience for Sify's digital transformation tools and services," he said.

The company added 1.2 MW of new Data Centre capacity during the quarter. Sify provides services via 952 SDWAN service points across the country.

During the quarter ending September 30, 2023, the company said it invested USD 1.5 million in start-ups in Silicon Valley as part of the Corporate Venture Capital initiatives.

To date, the cumulative investment stands at USD 7.07 million. PTI VIJ ROH