Sify Technologies unveils pay-per-use colocation pricing at Hyperscale data centres

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) Digital Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider Sify Technologies Ltd launched its pay-per-use colocation pricing at all its AI-ready hyperscale data centre campuses across the country, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-headquartered Sify Technologies Ltd currently operates NVIDIA-certified hyperscale data centres in Chennai, Noida, and Navi Mumbai. The company will offer this innovative colocation pricing programme at all its campus locations nationwide.

The NVIDIA certification confirms that Sify Technologies' data centre deployment solutions meet specifications to support up to 200 KW per rack capacity.

The hourly pricing model is inclusive of hosting, power, and infrastructure costs. By pricing its services on an hourly basis, Sify is removing the entry-cost barrier and fixed-cost infrastructure risk, enabling its cloud partners to set up quickly and respond to the growing Artificial Intelligence market, the company said in a press release.

Commenting on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd, the data centre subsidiary of Sify Technologies Ltd, said, "By introducing colocation pricing on an hourly basis, we aim to make it much faster and easier to deploy these platforms in India to support on-demand applications." "Sify's colocation partners can bring the latest NVIDIA Global Processing Units (GPUs) to India, while Sify will manage all the local infrastructure to support this dynamic and rapidly evolving market," he added.