Signature Global awards Rs 1,203 cr contract to Capacit'e Infra for housing project in Gurugram

New Delhi: Realty firm Signature Global has awarded a Rs 1,203 crore contract to Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd to construct its housing project in Gurugram.

In a statement on Sunday, Signature Global said it has awarded the construction contract for its premium residential project 'Titanium SPR' at Sector 71, Gurugram.

"The contract worth Rs 1,203 crore has been entrusted to the renowned construction company Capacit'e Infraprojects," it added.

Spanning 14.382 acres, this project has a total of 608 units.

The company will develop this project in two phases.

Out of the total sales potential area of 3.7 million sq ft in this project, Signature Global launched the first phase, comprising 2.1 million sq ft, in June 2024.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global, said, "By partnering with Capacit'e Infraprojects, we are confident that Titanium SPR will emerge as a landmark in the Delhi NCR region".

Earlier this month, Signature Global reported a nearly three-fold increase in its sale bookings to Rs 2,780 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for its housing projects.

Its sale bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 980 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's sales bookings jumped over three times to Rs 5,900 crore in the April-September period of 2024-25 from Rs 1,860 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Signature Global, which has a significant presence in the Gurugram market, clocked sales bookings of Rs 7,270 crore in 2023-24 and provided a target of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal.

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of housing area. It has a pipeline of about 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in forthcoming projects, along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.