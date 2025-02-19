Signature Global awards Rs 567 cr contracts for construction of housing project in Gurugram

New Delhi: On Wednesday, real estate company Signature Global said it has awarded construction contracts worth Rs 567.37 crore to build its housing project in Sohna, Gurugram.

The company has given Rs 482 crore contract to B L Gupta Construction (P) Ltd, while Shri Balaji has been given work worth Rs 85.37 crore for the project 'Daxin Vistas', the company said in a statement.

B L Gupta Construction will construct 2,792 independent floors within 36 months. Shri Balaji will handle critical external development works, including the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), stormwater drainage, irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and other essential infrastructure enhancements.

Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder & Vice Chairman, Signature Global, said, "At Signature Global, our commitment has always been to deliver quality construction that exceeds customer expectations."

Signature Global has sold properties worth Rs 8,670 crore during April-December period of this fiscal, registering a sharp rise from Rs 3,120 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has set a target of achieving sales booking of Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year as against Rs 7,270 crore in the preceding year.

It has so far delivered 120 lakh square feet of housing area and has a robust pipeline of 350 lakh square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects, along with 158 lakh square feet of ongoing projects.

The company has been buying land to expand its business amid strong demand.