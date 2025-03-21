Signature Global buys 8.39 acre land in Gurugram for Rs 282 cr; eyes Rs 3,200 cr revenue

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Real estate firm Signature Global (India) Ltd has acquired 8.39 acres of land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore to develop a housing project and is expecting a revenue of around Rs 3,200 crore.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has "acquired 8.39 acre land at Sector 37D, Gurugram, Haryana, at a cost of Rs 282.42 crore".

The overall development potential of this land is about 20 lakh square feet.

The company intends to launch the project on this land parcel by the end of the next financial year (2025-26) and expects total revenue of around Rs 3,200 crore, Signature Global said.

On the development, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Signature Global, said, "Gurugram's housing market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, with Dwarka Expressway emerging as India's fastest-growing real estate corridor." "Given the success of our past projects, we are confident that our upcoming development in this sector will receive an overwhelming response upon launch," he added.

Signature Global owns a substantial 45.1-acre land bank in Gurugram's Sector 37D (near Dwarka Expressway) wherein the company is developing both multi-story and low-rise residential units.

In the first nine months of 2024-25, the company has added about 29 lakh square feet of saleable area to this strategic location.

Signature Global has so far delivered 13.5 million sq ft of housing area and boasts a robust pipeline of approximately 46 million sq ft in our forthcoming and ongoing projects. PTI MJH MJH SHW