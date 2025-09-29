Signature Global partners WRI India for pilot study to reduce air pollution in realty projects

New Delhi: Realty firm Signature Global has tied up with WRI India to conduct a pilot study for reducing construction-related air pollution emissions.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has already adopted proactive dust mitigation measures such as installation of air quality monitoring sensors, periodic sprinkling, use of covering materials, and capacity building of site staff.

The new pilot with WRI India will further strengthen these efforts.

Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, "Through this partnership with WRI India, we aim to demonstrate how data-driven approaches can make dust mitigation more effective and scalable." The pilot study will be conducted at Signature Global's new project Daxin.

Low-cost sensors will be deployed at the project site to record the impact of various dust mitigation measures and to explore how such sensors can be optimally utilised for site-level decision making, the statement said.

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company clocked more than Rs 10,000 crore of sales bookings last fiscal year and is targeting pre-sales of Rs 12,500 crore in the 2025-26.