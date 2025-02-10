Signature Global posts Rs 29 crore profit in Q3 FY25

New Delhi: Real estate company Signature Global on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.13 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped nearly three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 86.21 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 30.17 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Signature Global is a leading real estate developer in the country.