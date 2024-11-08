Signature Global posts Rs 4.15 cr profit in Sep quarter; revenue jumps to Rs 777.42cr

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.15 crore for the quarter ended September.

Advertisment

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 19.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 777.42 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 121.16 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said, “The real estate market in the Delhi NCR region, particularly in Gurugram, continues to exhibit solid fundamentals, supported by resilient end-user demand, positive market sentiment, and significant infrastructure development.

Advertisment

The strong response to its recent launches in Gurugram underscores the rising demand for quality homes within thoughtfully planned communities, he added.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening our financial foundation, and delivering sustained value for all stakeholders," Aggarwal said.

With Gurugram’s expanding infrastructure and ongoing urbanization across the Delhi-NCR, he said the company sees promising opportunities for established developers to meet evolving housing needs. PTI MJH MJH MR