Signature Global posts Rs 7 cr profit in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.76 crore for the quarter ended June on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 427.98 crore in April-June FY25 from Rs 178.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Continuing with the momentum achieved in FY24, the company reported another stellar performance for the first quarter of FY25. Our operational performance is a testimony of our steadfast commitment to delivering quality products & services to our customers ensuring sustainable profitability and long-term value for all stakeholders," Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and WholeTime Director, said.

"In the first quarter itself, we have achieved 30 per cent of annual pre-sales target. We are planning to launch few projects over coming quarters and this is likely to boost our operational targets," he added.

Gurugram-based Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of housing area and boasts a robust pipeline of about 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in the forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million sq ft of ongoing projects, set for execution over the next 2-3 years.

In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 72.70 crore. The company projects sales of Rs 10,000 crore in this fiscal.