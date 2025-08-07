Signature Global Q1 profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 34.43 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has reported a five-fold surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 34.43 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, supported by higher income amid strong housing demand.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 898.35 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 from Rs 427.98 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.