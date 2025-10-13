Signature Global Q2 pre-sales fall 28% to Rs 2,010 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Signature Global Ltd's sales bookings fell 28 per cent to Rs 2,010 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on lesser fresh supply of housing units.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 2,780 crore in the year-ago period.

During the April-September period of 2025-26, the Gurugram-based company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in the year-ago period, according to its latest operational update.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, expressed confidence in achieving a sales target of Rs 12,500 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 10,290 crore in the year-ago period.

"With a robust launch plan and a disciplined financial approach, we remain confident of sustaining growth momentum in the coming quarters, meeting our annual performance targets across key parameters, and are fully comfortable with our guidance across all operating metrics, including pre-sales, collections and net debt," he added.

As of June 2025, the company has delivered 15.7 million sq ft of real estate. Its project pipeline remains robust, comprising 17.1 million sq ft of recently launched projects, 24.5 million sq ft of forthcoming developments, and 9.2 million sq ft of ongoing construction, all slated for execution over the next 2-3 years.