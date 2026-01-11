Signature Global Q3 sales bookings fall 27 pc to Rs 2,020 cr on lower housing sales

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global on Sunday reported a 27 per cent decline in its sales bookings to Rs 2,020 crore for the quarter ended December, despite high festive demand for housing properties.

The Gurugram-based company had sold properties worth Rs 2,770 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Signature Global informed that it has sold 408 units during the October-December period of this fiscal year, compared to 1,518 units in the year-ago period.

In terms of area, the sales bookings fell to 1.44 million sq ft from 2.49 million sq ft.

Real estate developers generally clock better sales bookings during the October-December period because of festive demand.

Signature Global did not mention any reason for the decline in sales bookings during the third quarter.

The company launched a big housing project on Dwarka Expressway only late last month. This could be one of the reasons for the drop in sales bookings.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, Signature Global sales bookings fell 23 per cent to Rs 6,680 crore from Rs 8,670 crore a year ago.

The company sold 1,746 units during the October-December period of the 2025-26 fiscal year compared to 3,539 units in the year-ago period.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, "We delivered a healthy performance during the first nine months of FY26, driven by sustained demand across our focused micro-markets".

The launch of a wellness-centric premium project, Sarvam at DXP Estate on Dwarka Expressway, witnessed encouraging customer response, reflecting evolving buyer preferences.

"Strong collections, improving realisations and disciplined balance sheet management underline execution strength. Looking ahead, current momentum and planned launches keep us broadly aligned with our guidance and support our longer-term growth plans," Aggarwal said.

Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal, becoming the fifth-largest listed real estate developer in terms of sales.

The company has given guidance of clocking sales bookings worth Rs 12,500 crore in the full 2025-26 fiscal.

To achieve this target, Signature Global will have to sell properties worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore in the current quarter.

Signature Global has all the residential projects in the Gurugram market, which is, of late, witnessing a sluggish demand due to the sharp jump in prices post-COVID pandemic.

Till September last year, the company had delivered 16 million sq ft of real estate. PTI MJH BAL BAL