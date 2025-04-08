Signature Global Q4 sale bookings down 61 pc to Rs 1,620 cr; FY25 pre-sales at record Rs 10k cr

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global's sale bookings declined 61 per cent to Rs 1,620 crore in the latest March quarter while pre-sales rose 42 per cent to a record Rs 10,290 crore in the entire last fiscal.

The company's sale bookings stood at Rs 4,140 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal and Rs 7,270 crore in the entire 2023-24 financial year.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global, said the company has achieved its highest-ever pre-sales and has surpassed the annual guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

"Our ability to anticipate market trends, launch timely projects in high-potential micro-markets, and consistently deliver value across the premium and mid-income segments has been central to this growth," he said.

On the other operational parameters, Signature Global said it has achieved record annual collections of Rs 4,380 crore from customers, marking a 41 per cent annual increase.

The company's average sales realisation also improved to Rs 12,457 per sq ft in FY25 from Rs 11,762 in the preceding fiscal year.

"Some of the launches initially planned for March 2025 have been realigned to the current quarter due to minor delays in approvals," Signature Global said.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company has delivered 13.5 million sq ft area since inception. PTI MJH MJH SHW