Signature Global raises Rs 875 cr from IFC via issue of debentures

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has raised Rs 875 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to World Bank's lending arm IFC for development of mid-income green housing projects.

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company had sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal to become the fifth largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings.

"We have raised Rs 875 crore from private placement of NCDs with International Finance Corporation (IFC), " Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told reporters here.

After the successful Initial Public Offering and listing of the shares on bourses, he said the company has achieved another major milestone by raising funds from IFC.

Recently, a debenture committee had approved the allotment of 87,500 NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 875 crore on private placement basis.

The tenure of the NCDs, having a coupon rate of 11 per cent, would be 3 years, 2 months and 30 days. The date of maturity is January 15, 2029.

Signature Global will use this fund to develop mid-income housing and ESG aligned projects. A part of the fund will be utilised to repay existing debt.

In 2025-26, the company is targeting a sales bookings of Rs 12,500 crore, enthused by the record pre-sales last fiscal.

During the April-September period of 2025-26, the company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in the year-ago period, according to its latest operational update.

"With a robust launch plan and a disciplined financial approach, we remain confident of sustaining growth momentum in the coming quarters, meeting our annual performance targets across key parameters, and are fully comfortable with our guidance across all operating metrics, including pre-sales, collections and net debt," Aggarwal had said recently.

The company has so far delivered 15.7 million sq ft of real estate. Its project pipeline remains robust, comprising 17.1 million sq ft of recently launched projects, 24.5 million sq ft of forthcoming developments, and 9.2 million sq ft of ongoing construction. PTI MJH DP ANU