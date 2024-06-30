Signature Global sells premium flats worth over Rs 2,700 cr in new project at Gurugram

New Delhi, June 30 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global on Sunday said it has sold premium apartments worth over Rs 2,700 crore in its newly launched housing project in Gurugram, reflecting strong demand despite a significant rise in prices during the last two years.

In a regulatory filing, Signature Global informed that it has launched a premium residential project named 'Titanium SPR' in Sector 71, Gurugram.

The company said the project has achieved an overwhelming response with expressions of interest of more than twice the number of apartments to be sold.

"From the expression of interest, the ongoing allotment process has achieved remarkable sales of over Rs 2,700 crore till now," it added.

The total sales figure is expected to increase significantly after the the finalization of allotment process.

Signature Global did not disclose how many housing units were launched in this new project and out of that how many have been sold so far. It also did not divulge the rates at which it has sold premium flats.

According to the statement, the company will develop this project in two phases, the first one has a saleable area of 2.1 million square feet while the second one has 1.5 million square feet.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, the project has received "tremendous response" from customers.

"The expectations of modern buyers are constantly evolving, and they are increasingly aspiring for the highest quality of lifestyle. We at Signature Global are at the forefront of understanding and adapting to the changing trends to offer buyers the perfect mix of premium space, features and amenities, at a good value for investment," he said.

Gurugram-based Signature Global, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, was listed on stock exchanges last year. The company has so far delivered 10.4 million square feet of housing area.

It has a pipeline of about 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects. In the 2023-24 fiscal, Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 7,270 crore and is targeting to achieve Rs 10,000 crore sales bookings in 2024-25. PTI MJH MR