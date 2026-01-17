Signature Global to invest Rs 380 cr on earthquake resistance technology

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global on Saturday said it will invest Rs 380 crore on adoption of advanced earthquake resistance technology in its ongoing and future residential projects.

The company has "signed a Rs 380-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indo Italian Joint Venture CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd for this construction technology".

The 'Hysteretic Tuned Mass Dampers (HTMDs)' technology is a specialised system designed to reduce vibrations in high-rise buildings caused by wind and earthquakes, the company said.

By controlling building movement, it enhances stability and occupant comfort.

"Around 80-100 high rise residential towers will be covered under this Rs 380 crore MoU," said Lalit Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Signature Global.

He said the scope of the MoU will be expanded as per the company's requirement.

"As India's cities grow taller, the responsibility to ensure safety, comfort, and long-term value for residents becomes even more critical. Our collaboration with CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd combines global expertise with deep understanding of local construction practices, enabling technically robust systems that integrate seamlessly into our building designs," Aggarwal said.

In seismic-prone regions like Delhi-NCR (Seismic Zone IV), integrating advanced vibration control solutions at the design stage is crucial for long-term safety and stability, the company said.

Agostino Marioni, Chairman, CECO Hirun India Pvt Ltd, said the company has partnered with Signature Global to deploy advanced vibration-control technology across their high-rise developments. "This initiative reflects our shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, setting new benchmarks for resilient, future-ready infrastructure in India," he added.

Signature Global is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

As of September 2025, the company has successfully delivered 16 million sq ft of real estate.

In the last fiscal year, Signature Global reported sales bookings of Rs 10,290 crore.

CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd is an engineering company formed through a strategic joint venture between CECO Infratech Pvt Ltd and international partners. PTI MJH TRB