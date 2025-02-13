Significance of data in AI and modern technologies growing: NSC Chairman

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Chairman of National Statistical Commission (NSC) Rajeeva Laxman Karandikar on Thursday stressed on the growing significance of data in AI and modern technologies.

Addressing the 17th foundation day celebrations of National Statistical Systems Training Academy (NSSTA), Karandikar highlighted that without embracing these innovations, individuals and institutions risk obsolescence.

"AI models rely on vast datasets for insights, making inferential statistics crucial for data relevance. While AI holds great potential for national development, human intelligence remains vital," he added.

He cautioned against misinterpreting data, stressing the need for sound judgment in decision-making.

Echoing similar views, Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg emphasized on integration of advanced technologies, real-time data generation, and alternative data sources.

Highlighting India's evolving statistical landscape, he underscored the role of technology, collaboration, and high-quality data in shaping the future.

District-level data releases will bolster evidence-based governance, he said, adding that the collaborations with IITs and other institutes of repute have fuelled research.

Additionally, India's leadership in the UN Statistical Commission and initiatives like iGOT have reinforced statistical literacy and innovation, he noted.

With a focus on quality, inclusivity, and modernization, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) aims to position India as a global leader in data-driven decision-making, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he added.

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, highlighted global perspectives on capacity building in official statistics and potential collaborations with NSSTA to promote statistical excellence.

As India advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the United Nations remains a committed partner, emphasizing that data should serve as a unifying force in addressing complex global challenges, he added.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Capacity Building Commission (CBC) stressed that the world is evolving rapidly, making it imperative to embrace technology to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

As the pace of data collection and surveys accelerates, there is a need to reassess how information is analyzed and utilized effectively, he noted.

He emphasized that Al and big data are revolutionizing statistical applications, underscoring the necessity of integrating Al training into decision-making processes and promoting widespread digital adaptation. PTI KKS DRR