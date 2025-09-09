Significant percentage of employees prioritise savings, investments under new tax rules: Report

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Six months after the new 2025-26 tax regime took effect, a report has found that employees have tilted towards financial prudence, with 57 per cent of respondents channelling their surplus income into savings and investments.

Professionals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakhs per annum (LPA) are prioritising savings, investments, and debt repayment over discretionary spending, six months after the new FY26 tax regime took effect, a report by Naukri revealed on Tuesday.

The report is based on Naukri's nationwide survey of over 20,000 professionals earning up to Rs 12.75 LPA, who now fall in the zero-tax bracket.

However, the report found that awareness of the new tax regime remained uneven.

While freshers are the most informed, with 64 per cent reporting complete awareness of the benefits, 43 per cent of respondents admitted they were either unclear or entirely unaware of the changes, added the report.

According to the report, 57 per cent of respondents are channelling their surplus income into savings and investments, while 30 per cent are using it to repay debts.

Only a small fraction is directing the additional money towards immediate consumption, with 9 per cent upgrading their lifestyle and just 4 per cent spending on travel and leisure, said the report.

The report also highlighted a clear industry-wise distinction, with professionals in emerging technologies leading with 76 per cent saving their surplus income, followed by those from auto (63 per cent) and pharma (57 per cent).

Employees in FMCG (64 per cent) and hospitality (over 60 per cent) are among the most committed to long-term retirement planning and investments, it added.

Moreover, professionals from Delhi and Gurgaon top the charts in savings, with 63 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively, setting aside their surplus income, it stated.

Chennai stood out with 44 per cent of respondents focusing on debt repayment, while Mumbai emerged as the leader in retirement-oriented savings, with 51 per cent channelling their extra income specifically towards retirement funds, it added. PTI SM DRR