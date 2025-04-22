Significant percentage of employers plan to hire freshers with AI-related roles in H1 2025: Report

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly reshaping the country's job market and a significant percentage of employers intend to hire freshers with varied AI-related roles in the first half of this year, a report said on Tuesday.

According to TeamLease EdTech's recent Career Outlook Report 2025, over 74 per cent of employers in the country intend to hire freshers during January-June 2025.

AI-related roles are taking the lead in the job market, which is in line with the government's push to reinstate the country's commitment to technological progression and workforce growth.

"The evolving job market is redefining how talent is evaluated. Employers are no longer just hiring for degrees, they're prioritising skills in areas like data visualization, cloud computing, and robotics.

"This shift is creating unparalleled opportunities for freshers to step into high-impact roles and become key drivers of innovation across industries," TeamLease EdTech Head of Employability Business and COO Jaideep Kewalramani said.

TeamLease EdTech's recent 'Career Outlook Report 2025' is based on a survey among 649 employers across India.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that after AI, 70 per cent of players in e-commerce and technology start-ups are planning to hire freshers, followed by the manufacturing sector at 66 per cent and engineering and infrastructure at 62 per cent.

Cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai remain key employment hubs, with hiring intent in these cities reaching 78 per cent, 65 per cent, and 57 per cent, respectively.

Companies are seeking talent that understands robotic process automation, performance marketing, network security, and financial risk analysis, said the report.

In terms of essential technology tools, employers prioritise productivity and collaboration tools (83 per cent), project management software (73 per cent), and data visualization tools (64 per cent), it added. PTI SM DRR