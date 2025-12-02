Signoria Creation acquires 60 pc stake in Herble Prints

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Textiles and women's apparel manufacturer Signoria Creation Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire a 60 per cent stake in Herble Prints Pvt Ltd.

The acquisition is a part of the overall strategy to develop and expand the textile business of Signoria Creation Limited, both in India and globally, the company said in a statement.

Herble Prints Private Limited is in the business of textile printing, and its acquisition represents a backward integration of the business for Signoria, the statement said.

The turnover of Herble Prints was Rs 27.90 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

Pursuant to the subscription of 60 per cent of shareholding by Signoria Creation Limited, Herble Prints will become a subsidiary of Signoria Creation.

Signoria will acquire 90,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a consideration price of Rs 33.96 per share, aggregating to a total investment of Rs 3.05 crore.

The said acquisition will be completed within a period dated 20th January 2026, the statement said. PTI IAS MR MR