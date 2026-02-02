Sikkim Chamber of Commerce welcomes Union Budget

Gangtok, Feb 2 (PTI) The Sikkim Chamber of Commerce (SCC) has welcomed the Union Budget 2026‑27 and commended the Centre's balanced approach, combining economic growth with fiscal discipline.

SCC president Amar Agarwal said that the continued focus on infrastructure development, capital expenditure, and connectivity will play a crucial role in strengthening long-term growth and generating employment.

Agarwal said SCC is pleased that Sikkim has been included in the "Scheme for Development of Buddhist Circuits", covering Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim. He said that, as outlined in the budget, this initiative will focus on the preservation of temples and monasteries and aims to highlight the northeast's rich spiritual heritage.

For Sikkim, where tourism is a major driver of livelihoods and small businesses, this scheme will create new opportunities for hoteliers, tour operators, transport providers, artisans, and youth entrepreneurs, he said.

The SCC president that the budget's continued support for health, education, rural development, and women empowerment schemes, along with central tax devolution and grants, provides vital financial stability for states with challenging terrains like Sikkim.

He said that while the budget does not provide immediate tax relief, its focus on regional development, tourism promotion, and enterprise growth is encouraging.

"On behalf of the business community of Sikkim, I express my sincere gratitude to the Finance minister and the Government of India for recognising Sikkim's potential and supporting our journey toward sustainable and inclusive development," he said. PTI COR RG